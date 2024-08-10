The Home Depot, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.59. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.78 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

HD stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $348.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

