The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) PT Lowered to $158.00 at Bank of America

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.17.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.94. 128,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.68. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.25. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,341,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,247,000 after acquiring an additional 70,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,495,000 after buying an additional 75,737 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,217,000 after purchasing an additional 414,993 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

