The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Roth Capital

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. 154,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 11.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The Hackett Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

