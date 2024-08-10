The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $141.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get Clorox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clorox Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 308.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $142.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.40. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $164.24.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.