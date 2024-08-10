The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at TD Cowen

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Carlyle Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.57.

CG stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,930. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,122,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,441,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,134,418.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,189 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,631,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,326,000 after buying an additional 777,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

