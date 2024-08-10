The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Insider James Morgan Roche Sells 36,684 Shares

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) insider James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,539,260.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,650,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BWIN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. 490,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,223. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

