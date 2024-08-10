The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen Sells 3,783 Shares

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $161,269.29. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,698.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. 490,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The Baldwin Insurance Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

