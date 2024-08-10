TETRA Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for TETRA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TTI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 574,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.41. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $414.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTI. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.