Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $224.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $227.00 to $224.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.21.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $200.00. 58,561,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,019,031. The company has a market cap of $637.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19,688.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 239,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 238,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,051,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $405,936,000 after acquiring an additional 255,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Tesla by 131.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 25,543 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.