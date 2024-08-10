Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Tesla by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.00. 58,561,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,019,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.60 and a 200 day moving average of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

