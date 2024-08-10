TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 134,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 131,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
TerrAscend Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
