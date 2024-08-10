TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $24.08 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $96.07 million and approximately $24.08 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00035601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000097 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,054,329 coins and its circulating supply is 5,578,940,485 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

