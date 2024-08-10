Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. 1,252,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,252. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. Teradata has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 111.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

