TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.25 to C$24.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
T has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark dropped their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.50.
TELUS Price Performance
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0009001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TELUS Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 288.46%.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TELUS
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.