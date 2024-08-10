TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.25 to C$24.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark dropped their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.50.

TELUS stock opened at C$22.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$20.04 and a 52-week high of C$25.94.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0009001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 288.46%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

