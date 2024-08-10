TD Cowen Lowers Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $14.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Cowen from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.29% from the company’s previous close.

WBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.03. 40,966,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,787,221. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

