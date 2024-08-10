TD Cowen Lowers Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $193.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Cowen from $196.00 to $193.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RL. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.16. 688,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,764. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.29. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $108.60 and a one year high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $921,634,000 after purchasing an additional 203,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,255,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,413 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after acquiring an additional 189,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

