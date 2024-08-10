Tangible (TNGBL) Price Reaches $1.99

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Tangible token can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00003286 BTC on popular exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $64.84 million and $211.58 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.07482564 USD and is up 5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $210.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

