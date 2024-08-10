Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Talos Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of TALO stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,761. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 166.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $2,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,272,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,412,937.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 1,549,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,058,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

