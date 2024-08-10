Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TBLA. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.59.

TBLA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 589,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $912.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

