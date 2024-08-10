Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 112.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $178,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.63. 2,258,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,584. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

