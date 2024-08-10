Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,896.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $157,386 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,971. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.51 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 377.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

