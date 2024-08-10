Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. 6,919,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,615,256. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

