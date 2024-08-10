Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 302 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,513,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.09. 685,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,120. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.23.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

