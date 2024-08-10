Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 248 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after buying an additional 364,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,673,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,342,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.32. 684,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,338. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.74. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $1,935,980.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,638.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $1,935,980.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,638.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,860,621.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,341 shares of company stock valued at $12,947,083 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

