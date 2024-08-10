Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.09. 4,683,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,243,939. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.04.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.