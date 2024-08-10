Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 211,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 291,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,960 shares of company stock worth $2,638,984 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.19. 3,835,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,619. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

