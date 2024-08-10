Symmetry Partners LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,638,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $95.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.29 and a 12-month high of $151.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.78.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

