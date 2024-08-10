Symmetry Partners LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.82.

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.50. 280,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,678. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $343.36 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.53.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.21 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

