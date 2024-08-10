Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.53. 983,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.58. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

