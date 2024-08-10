Susquehanna Reiterates Positive Rating for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Susquehanna restated their positive rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $250.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.12. 20,519,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,268,685. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

