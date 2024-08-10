Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.10. 503,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,655. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -110.69 and a beta of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $35.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 177,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 48,750 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 330,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,880 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $15,685,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,854,000 after purchasing an additional 142,551 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

