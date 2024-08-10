Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sunstone Hotel Investors updated its FY24 guidance to $0.85-$0.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.850-0.900 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SHO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Stories

