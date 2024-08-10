Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues Earnings Results

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors updated its FY24 guidance to $0.85-$0.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.850-0.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. 3,295,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,013. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHO. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

