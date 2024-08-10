SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. 724,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,579. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $710.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.85.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
