Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 14.40%. Suncor Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. 4,024,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,905. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SU

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.