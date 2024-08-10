Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Argus raised Sun Life Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

SLF traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $48.09. 554,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,604. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

