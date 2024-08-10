Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

LRN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.33.

NYSE:LRN traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.99. 1,376,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,810. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.66. Stride has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stride will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,002,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Stride by 59.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 20.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,608,000 after buying an additional 355,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 1.8% during the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 91,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

