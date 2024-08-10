Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 16,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 20,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Stran & Company, Inc. Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

