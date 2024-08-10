StockNews.com Upgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Buy

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 1.6 %

LINC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $103.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $293,867.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,013.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 539,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 183,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

