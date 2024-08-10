StockNews.com Lowers E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) to Sell

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $202.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.79. E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $561.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.01 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. Analysts predict that E.W. Scripps will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 342,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 319,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

