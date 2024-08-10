StockNews.com Lowers Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of ADVM stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $6.56. 104,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,364. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 85,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $613,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,268,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,216,657.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 639,252 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 452,678 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

