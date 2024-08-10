StockNews.com Downgrades Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to Buy

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.67. 1,193,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.23. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

