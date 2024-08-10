StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance
NYSE:XIN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,494. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyuan Real Estate
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.