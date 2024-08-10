StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
UAMY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 253,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,953. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.48.
