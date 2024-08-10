StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

UAMY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 253,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,953. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

About United States Antimony

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.