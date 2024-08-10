Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for August 9th (ATLC, AXGN, CAPL, CPRX, DOX, EGHT, ENIC, FRPH, GLT, JD)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, August 9th:

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

