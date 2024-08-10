Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for August 9th (ATLC, AXGN, CAPL, CPRX, DOX, EGHT, ENIC, FRPH, GLT, JD)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, August 9th:
Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
