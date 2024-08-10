Stifel Nicolaus Trims Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Target Price to C$12.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.95.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$10.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.20.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

