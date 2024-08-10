Stifel Nicolaus Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $13.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,669,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,710,231. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $55,448,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,675 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

