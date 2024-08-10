Stifel Nicolaus Increases Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $157.50

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2024

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGFree Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $152.00 to $157.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,656. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $159.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.