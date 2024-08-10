Stifel Nicolaus Increases Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $157.50

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $152.00 to $157.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.50.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,656. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $159.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.