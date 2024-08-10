Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.20.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.94. 640,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.