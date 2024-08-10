Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $0.75 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.40 to $0.75 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.71.

NYSE STEM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 9,766,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. Stem has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $93.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.06 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 213.33% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,431,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after buying an additional 360,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in Stem by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,637,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,754,000 after acquiring an additional 296,291 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stem by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,618,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 109,810 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stem by 327.0% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,578,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,208,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Stem by 181.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 856,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 551,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

